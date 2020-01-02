Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Up For Grabs In India: Price, Specifications

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme X2 Pro is now up for grabs on Flipkart and Realme.com as part of the on-going Realme 2020 sale. A few days ago, Realme had confirmed its plans to launch the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Realme X2 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. As expected, the handset is available to purchase in India in an all-new memory avatar!

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM price, availability details

The all-new variant of the Realme X2 Pro costs Rs 27,999. Initially, the handset was launched in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, starting at Rs 29,999. Realme X2 Pro's new variant with 6GB of RAM, however, falls under the affordable category, while at the same time, it also provides users with the top-notch, flagship-like hardware features and specs. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM variant comes at the price of Rs 33,999.

Realme X2 Pro features, hardware specs

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+ display with featuring 2,440 x 1,080 pixels resolution. One of the main highlights of Realme X2 Pro has to be the screen that supports 90Hz refresh rate. What's more, the display also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme X2 Pro's display is further equipped with HDR10+ support, in addition to DC Dimming, and TUV Rheinland certification for image quality. There is a waterdrop notch above the display.

Realme X2 Pro houses quad-rear cameras that include a 64MP primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, in addition to a 13MP telephoto lens supporting up to 20X hybrid zoom, an 8MP sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Inside is Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855+ octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology support. It is claimed juice up the battery from 0 per cent to all the way to 100 per cent in about 35 minutes. As is the case with flagship phones these days, this one too comes with a USB Type-C charging slot.