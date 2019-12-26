Realme X2 Pro With 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launching In India Soon

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be launching in India at Rs 27,999. During its India launch following China launch, Realme X2 Pro handset was launched in a couple of variants -- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Now, the is apparently ready to launch 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme X2 Pro in India. However, the exact availability, launch timeline of the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is not officially known. The device is expected to attract a significant number of new buyers, especially those who are looking to purchase a phone featuring flagship features and specs at an affordable cost.

Realme X2 Pro features, specs

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+ display with featuring 2,440 x 1,080 pixels resolution. One of the main highlights of Realme X2 Pro has to be the screen that supports 90Hz refresh rate. What's more, the display also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme X2 Pro's display is further equipped with HDR10+ support, in addition to DC Dimming, and TUV Rheinland certification for image quality. There is a waterdrop notch above the display.

Realme X2 Pro houses quad-rear cameras that include a 64MP primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, in addition to a 13MP telephoto lens supporting up to 20X hybrid zoom, an 8MP sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Inside is Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855+ octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology support. It is claimed juice up the battery from 0 per cent to all the way to 100 per cent in about 35 minutes. As is the case with flagship phones these days, this one too comes with a USB Type-C charging slot.

In related news, Realme launching the X50 5G on January 7 at an event in Beijing, China. According to the teaser poster posted on Weibo, the handset is expected in at least two colour options.