Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT to Get ColorOS 7 Update In India Soon, Company Confirms 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme phones will receive the ColorOS 7 beta update in India soon. Realme will begin the proceedings with two phones, the recently launched Realme X2 Pro and its predecessor phone, the Realme XT. The Realme India CEO will “announce the update timeline on coming Monday,” that is November 25.

Realme phones will get Realme’s “own customized UI,” with ColorOS 7. This would be different from how things are with the company’s current ColorOS 6 (and ColorOS 6.1) which is lifted as is from Oppo phones. Of course, Realme does load its phones with a few custom apps and features, but there’s very little difference between ColorOS inside an Oppo and Realme phone. That’s set to change with ColorOS 7 – hopefully.

Checking last few details, we have some exciting progress on our own customized UI!

I will announce the update timeline on coming Monday.



And we are soon releasing ColorOS 7 Beta for #realmeX2Pro and #realmeXT. #DareToLeap — Madhav 'Super50w' (@MadhavSheth1) November 22, 2019

Realme phones will receive a custom version of ColorOS 7 that will be closer to stock Android. It isn’t immediately clear if it’s going to be related to the company’s “mysterious” Project X aka Realme OS. Realme announced Project X in July and had invited pro beta testers to sign up and try out its new software. The project was so mysterious, all beta testers were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Realme. In addition to the fact that only a select number of experienced beta testers were chosen for testing, it was also allowed for only on a Realme 3 Pro.

Interestingly, even though Realme started testing its upcoming software with the Realme 3 Pro, the phone doesn’t make a mention in the company’s update rollout announcement. Hopefully, we will have more clarity on November 25.

Oppo has already announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout schedule for its phones – as well as Realme phones for China. As per the schedule, the Realme X2 Pro will start receiving the ColorOS 7 beta update from December 18, while a stable rollout will happen sometime in April 2020. Oppo is all set to announce ColorOS 7 for India on November 26.

