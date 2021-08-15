Redmi 10 accidentally revealed by Xiaomi: Check specifications and other details here

Redmi 10 is an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. While rumours about the smartphone were surfacing online, Xiaomi accidentally revealed the smartphone in a blog post on their global website. The blog post announced the launch of the smartphone and was uploaded on August 13, 2021. Though it was taken down shortly after the upload, it unveiled some major specifications and details about the device, including Redmi 10 specifications, Redmi 10 price and other details.

Redmi 10 specifications (leaked)

Screen and Processor

As per the information on the page taken down by Xiaomi, the upcoming Redmi 10 will ship with a 6.5" FHD+ DotDisplay (2400 x 1080) capable of a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone will feature a MediaTek Helio G88 processor which is an upgrade over the MediaTek Helio G35 powered Redmi 9 which was launched last year. In terms of storage, the device comes in three models: 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/128GB. That being said, the smartphone will have MIUI 12.5 as a skin over Android 11.

Camera and Battery

The blog post also revealed details about Redmi 10's camera. The device has a quad-camera setup on the panel, led by a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP depth¯o sensors. On the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP camera inside a hole situated at the top centre of the screen. The Redmi 10 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 18W wired charging and 9W reverse wired charging via a USB-C port. A 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack is also available on the device. For security, the Redmi 10 has a fingerprint scanner situated at the side panel, which doubles up as the power button.

Redmi 10 price

As stated earlier, the smartphone will be available in three variants: 4/64GB, 4/128GB and 6/128GB. Additionally, customers will get three colour options to choose from, including Pebble White, Carbon Grey and Sea Blue. However, the pricing of the Redmi 10 is not available yet. Nevertheless, the company says that the smartphone will be available on all its official channels soon.