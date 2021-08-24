Redmi 10 Prime Launching On September 3: Check Specifications, Release Date & More

Xiaomi has confirmed the release of their Redmi 10 Prime smartphone for the Indian markets. This Chinese electronics company shared this information through their official Twitter account. The post confirmed that Xiaomi is working on releasing the Redmi 10 Prime by September 3, 2021. They have also released Redmi 10 Prime Specifications on their official website. The tech community is excited about this phone's release and is currently trying to learn more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about the Redmi 10 Prime price in India and specifications. Read more

Redmi 10 Prime India launch date & price

Redmi 10 Prime India launch date has been set as September 3 and the phone will be available on the company’s online and offline stores. Redmi 10 Prime price has not been announced and it is expected to be released during its launch date. But the industry experts suggest a price tag of Rs 13,300 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,800 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The developers have planned a proper launch event to take place at 12 Noon on the launch date. It seems like the makers might just host a proper launch event. This is mostly because other competitors like Samsung, Apple and OnePlus host special launch events to explain the specifications of all their upcoming devices.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

Till now Xiaomi has created a new page dedicated to unveiling the main Redmi 10 Prime specifications. Here is also a list of Redmi 10 Prime Specifications that have already been released by the developers. The developers have added exciting features like a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and 9W reverse charging support, dual microphones and an all-new MediaTek Helio SoC processor for seamless gaming. Other rumours about the phone claim that it is going to be loaded with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera will also be loaded with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. No other information has been released on the internet about this phone.

(Image Credits: Redmi India Twitter)