Redmi India Partners With Reliance Jio To Test 5G Connectivity For New Note 11T Smartphone

On Monday, Redmi India, a Xiaomi India sub-brand, announced that it has partnered with Reliance Jio to perform 5G trials for its upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone. According to a communique, the two companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial and examined the gadget via various circumstances to verify the capability and performance of their upcoming smartphones, ensuring it has enhanced 5G end-user interactions.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G, a future addition to the Note series, was put through rigorous lab tests and produced excellent results by achieving a high downloading speed, the company claimed, adding that it has the support for seven bands and with this, the gadget offers increased performance to users.

''We were one of the first companies in India to put a 4G smartphone into the hands of our consumers with the launch of the Redmi Note 4, back in 2017. As the 5G era arrives, we are working relentlessly towards bringing feature-packed smartphones that can enhance the overall user experience,'' Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B said.

He went on to say that the Redmi Note 11T 5G's collaboration with Reliance Jio is an effort to democratise technology by making it easy for people to purchase 5G cellphones that are equipped with futuristic technologies.

''Our latest trial with Reliance Jio is an indication of the development of the 5G ecosystem in India and the encouraging outcome highlights the true potential of the device and brings a high-quality 5G experience closer to reality,'' he said.

Redmi India is focussed on providing users with a streamlined, more efficient, and powerful connection experience after 5G deployment in India, the company noted. As Note 11 will be one of the first devices in the Redmi Note Series that will have access to seven band connections, Redmi India said that it is aimed at providing a larger number of customers with better connectivity. On November 30, 2021, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be released in India.

PM Modi says India is investing in 5G & 6G technologies

This comes after PM Modi recently announced that India is witnessing growing investment in 5G and 6G technologies. India is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in 5G and 6G telecom technologies besides focussing on manufacturing semiconductors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

In a virtual address to the Sydney Dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that data is today's "greatest product" of innovation and that India has strong data protection, privacy, and security framework in place.

PM Modi also highlighted India's achievement in the digital domain, its current priorities and mentioned the "global trust" that the country enjoys. "We are investing in developing indigenous capabilities in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G," he said.

