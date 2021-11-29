Redmi, Moto and OnePlus might launch new smartphones in India before 2021 ends

During the past few months, the realm of smartphones has seen some extraordinary launches. Starting from the Galaxy Z series of foldable launched in August, to the iconic iPhone 13 series revealed in October, followed by Google's most hyped smartphone ever, the Pixel 6. Now that the market is about to enter the last month of 2021, there are still a few smartphones that might be launched before the year ends. Keep reading to know more about upcoming smartphone launches.

There are a couple of smartphones that have already been announced but do not have a marked launch date yet. The models are from companies such as Redmi, Moto, OnePlus and an Indian smartphone manufacturer, Micromax. While some of these smartphones have already been launched globally, they are yet to arrive in the Indian market. Given below is a list of smartphones that might be launched before the year ends.

Smartphones that might launch before 2021 ends

Micromax In Note 1 Pro: recently Micromax confirmed through a Twitter thread that it is going to launch new smartphones soon. Along with it, the most discussed Micromax smartphone on the online forums is the Micromax In Note 1 Pro. There might be a possibility that Micromax will launch the In Note 1 Pro along with other smartphones.

Moto G51 5G: another rumour on the internet suggests that Lenovo might launch a Motorola-branded smartphone in India in December. The Moto G51 5G might be the first smartphone in India with Snapdragon 480+ making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones from the company. The international variant comes with a 6.8" FHD+ display along with a 50MP camera.

OnePlus RT: while the OnePlus 9RT is already launched in China, OnePlus is rumoured to rebrand the smartphone as OnePlus RT and launch it in India soon. The smartphone is supposed to come with Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with a 120Hz display and a primary 50MP camera.

Xiaomi 12: the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is about to launch the latest version of its flagship smartphone series, called the Xiaomi 12. The smartphone is said to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Gen 1 Soc, which is also called the Snapdragon 898 chipset. Another smartphone from a sibling brand, the Redmi Note 11t 5G will be launched on November 30 and will be up for sale in India during December 2021.

Image: Gsmarena/Motorola