Redmi Note 8 & Note 8 Pro Sell 1 Million Units, Dominate Smartphone Market

Xiaomi’s Redmi launched its latest editions Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones last month in India. Both the phones were widely adored by the Redmi fans and the phones have managed to garner a lot of buyers. These phones are in great demand and today Xiaomi announced that Redmi Note 8 series has sold over one million pieces in a month. Redmi Note 8 is priced at ₹ 9,000 for the 64GB variant and ₹ 12,999 for the 128GB variant. The upgraded version, which is Redmi Note 8 Pro, is priced at ₹ 14,999 for the 64GB variant and ₹ 15,999 for the 128GB variant. The next sale date of the this smartphone has been announced and it will be on November 27, 2019, at 12 pm.



Redmi note 8 pro 1 million units sold

On November 26, 2019, the official Twitter handle of Redmi India has announced that their latest edition Redmi Note 8 series has sold more than one million pieces, that is, over 10 lakh pieces. The company has managed to achieve this feat within a month. Mi fans were so excited for the launch of the phone that as soon it was released they bought it. The company tweeted about the specifications and features of the device.

Mi fans! We're thrilled to announce that #RedmiNote8 series has sold 1+ MILLION units in 1 MONTH!



We just can't thank you enough for the AMAZING 💌you've shown the #64MPQuadCamBeast & #48MPAllRounder! The BEASTS have taken the market by storm! pic.twitter.com/qCJh48bCW5 — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 26, 2019

The record of one million consists of both, the online and the offline sales of the smartphone. Redmi Note 8 is considered a success among the fan community and the fans say that it is mainly because of the configurations of the phone. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor, and it comes in two versions: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM +128GB storage.The phone features a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras with LED Flash, and 13MP Front Camera and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery.

