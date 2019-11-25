Redmi Y3 gets Rs 3000 Price Cut, Available At Sub-Rs 10000  

The Redmi Y3 mid-range smartphone has now received a price cut amounting to as much as Rs 3000. The new price is now sub-Rs 10000. The handset is available for purchase as well.

The Redmi Y3 price cut

Now, major e-tailer Amazon has slashed the price of the Redmi Y3. The smartphone currently has a price tag of Rs 8999. The earlier pricing was Rs 11999. Hence, the latest revision represents a major one. This is applicable to the 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage of the smartphone. This also comes in the Elegant Blue outer colour variant. USP of the smartphone is its 32MP selfie camera. Key technical specifications of the Redmi Y3 are, as below.

6.26-inch Dot Notch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC

12MP + 2MP AI dual rear cameras

32MP selfie camera

3 GB, 4 GB RAM editions

32 GB, 64 GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity options

4000 mAH Lithium-Polymer battery.

The Redmi Y3 also features a 4000 mAH battery. This another USP of the smartphone. In related news, as far as Redmi India is concerned, it entered the Guinness Book of Records on Children’s Day. The company distributed as many as 100000 notebooks to school children. It also created a large notebook maze. Both these accomplishments garnered it the record. Check out this development here, now.

Also, it is worth noting that the very first Xiaomi Redmi Note smartphone in India was in 2014. Manu Jain shared some interesting throwback on this. This phone was the Redmi Note and Redmi Note 4G – latter was amongst the initial 4G adapters in India as far as smartphone hardware is concerned. Click here to check out this throwback.

