Reliance Jio 5G Speed Leaked From Pilot Test In Mumbai; Check New Download Speed Details

Reliance Jio has been conducting tests for its 5G services. According to a screenshot by 91Mobiles, the download speed of Reliance's 5G network pilot is about 420Mbps and the upload speed is about 412Mbps. Further, the Reliance Jio 5G network is operating at a latency of 11ms. In the same screenshot, the download and upload speeds of Reliance Jio 4G are mentioned to be 46.82Mbps and 25.31Mbps, respectively.

This provides a clear comparison between the download and upload speed difference between Reliance Jio's 5G and 4G networks. For this instance, the download speed on Reliance Jio 5G is about eight times more than the download speed on the 4G network. Similarly, the upload speed on Reliance Jio's 5G network is about 15 times faster than that on the 4G network of the same provider. The pilot test was conducted on a server-based in Mumbai.

How high is Reliance Jio 5G speed?

It is important to note that the pilot test has been conducted in a controlled environment with a limited number of users. As and when the Reliance Jio 5G services are launched for regular users in the country, there will be a significant reduction in the download and upload speeds. For reference, the Reliance Jio 4G offered a download speed of about 130Mbps back in 2018. As the number of users on the network grew, the effective download and upload speeds kept reducing, and presently, users are hardly able to get 20 to 30Mbps download speed using Reliance Jio 4G.

Similarly, the Reliance Jio 5G download speeds in the pilot test should not be considered as the actual download speed that users around the country will get. After the increase in the number of users, the actual download speed offered by Reliance Jio 5G might be as low as 100Mbps. Although the download speed is higher than what users are currently getting on their 4G mobile data. Additionally, users in India shall not expect the download speed to be close to Gbps as Indian telecom providers do not have the permission to operate on mmWave technology, which offers much higher download speeds.

