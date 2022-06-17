Reliance Jio Hikes Prices Of 3 Of Its Prepaid Recharge Plans: Check Revised Rates Here

Reliance Jio has hiked the prices of JioPhone recharge plans. These plans were available under an introductory offer for the JioPhone users but as the company announced, they were available for a limited period only and will now cease to exist.

Previously, the basic JioPhone recharge plan started with Rs. 155 but after the hike, the same plan will cost users Rs. 186. Similarly, the other two plans' price has been hiked by Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio hikes JioPhone recharge plan rates

As mentioned earlier, the basic JioPhone recharge plan was priced at Rs. 155 but after the hike, the plan costs Rs. 186. The recharge plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 1GB of data per day. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calls across telecom networks and 100 SMS per day.

Then comes the Rs. 185 plan which now costs Rs. 222. For the price, Jio offers 2GB of high-speed data per day for a total of 28 days. Additional benefits of the recharge plan include unlimited voice calls and 100SMS per day across networks. Then there is the Rs. 749 recharge plan that now costs Rs. 899. This one is a little different as the plan lasts for 336 days, which is divided into 12 cycles of 28 days. While the total data allowance in the plan is 24GB, it offers 2GB of high-speed data per day. In related news, Reliance Jio has also launched JioFi recharge plans for business users.

New JioFi recharge plans

The new Reliance Jio recharge plans will be available to business owners who are already using Reliance Jio's services worth Rs. 200 per month. It is important to mention that all three plans have a lock-in period of a year and a half, i.e. 18 months, meaning if users go for the postpaid plan, they have to pay the charges for the entire duration. With that in mind, let's discuss the three new JioFi recharge plans.

First, there is the Rs. 249 recharge plan that offers a total of 30GB of high-speed data per month. However, other benefits such as voice calling and SMS will not be provided with the plan. Second, the plan that costs Rs. 299 per month will provide users with 40GB of data per month. This plan does not offer voice calling and SMS benefits as well. Lastly, the Rs. 349 JioFi recharge plan offers 50GB of high-speed data per month with no voice and SMS benefits.