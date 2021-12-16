Reliance Jio Introduces Rs 1 Recharge Plan With 30 Day Validity; Check Details

Recently, Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio - one of the largest telecommunication service providers in India - followed other Indian telecom companies to increase tariffs on its prepaid plans. While the company came up with a cashback offer that can be availed while recharging and redeemed while purchasing items from Reliance's outlets, the company has introduced what appears to be the most affordable prepaid plan ever, priced at Rs 1.

Notably, Reliance Jio is the first telecommunication service provider to offer a 30-day prepaid plan at Rs 1. The plan will help all users who do not wish to spend a lot on prepaid recharges by keeping their accounts active. However, the plan is not visible on the MyJio application for all users. Until now, the company has not revealed any information on its availability.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan worth Rs 1 offers 100MB data for 30-days

The new Rs 1 recharge plan is available on the MyJio application commonly used by Jio subscribers for monitoring their prepaid plans and recharging their accounts. The most affordable prepaid plan by Reliance Jio comes with 30-day validity and offers 100MB of high-speed data throughout the duration. Once a user has used up the high-speed data, the internet browsing speed will be limited to 64kbps.

However, while checking the MyJio application (on 16 December 2021 at 02:15 PM IST) for the rupee one recharge plan offering 100MB data for 30 days, the offer was not found. Another plan priced at rupee one was found that offers 10MB of high-speed data and is valid for one day.

Additionally, there are other Jio plans on the MyJio application, including a 4G data voucher worth Rs. 15 which provides 1GB of high-speed data and is active throughout the duration of the customer's recharge plan validity.

Notably, Reliance Jio subscribers will soon be able to recharge their service via WhatsApp. During a recent event, Akash Ambani confirmed that WhatsApp recharges will be available for Jio subscribers soon. Additionally, the telecom company is also about to launch its JioMart service on WhatsApp. Both the developments are likely to take place in the coming year.