Reliance Jio Is Offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Plans For JioPhone Customers; Read Details

One of the largest telecom operators in the world, Reliance Jio is offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free on all plans for the JioPhone. On recharging their JioPhone, users will get an additional plan of the same amount and specifics. While Airtel and other telecom providers are increasing their prices, Jio's affordable offers are attracting subscribers, In the month of May 2021, Reliance Jio added over three million subscribers, while Airtel lost 4.61 million subscribers. Keep reading to know more about the latest JioPhone prepaid plans, Jio's market share and other details.

Reliance Jio adds 3.55 million subscribers in the month of May 2021, Airtel loses 4 million

According to a recent report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Reliance Jio gained as many as 3.55 million wireless subscribers in the month of May 2021, which increased its market share from 36.15% to 36.64%. With the update, Reliance Jio's total subscriber base has risen to 431.22 million. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel lost more than 4 million subscribers in the month of May 2021, which is the highest ever. The fall in subscribers reduced Airtel's market share to 29.60%. Another Indian telecom VI lost about 4 million subscribers in the month of May 2021 as well.

Reliance Jio Buy 1 Get 1 offer for JioPhone users

Considering the difficulty users are facing due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Reliance Jio has been offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on six of its prepaid plans for JioPhone users. For reference, if and when users will recharge their JioPhone with Rs. 75 plan, they will get an additional Rs. 75 plan with the exact same benefits and specifications for free. The list of plans with the offer and consequent benefits are given below.