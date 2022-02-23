Reliance Jio Launches 2 Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription; Know All About It

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom service providers in India has launched two new prepaid recharge plans. These charging plans are priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199. The unique selling proposition of these charging plans is the integrated Disney+ Hotstar membership for one year which is worth Rs. 1,499. Keep reading to know more about the new prepaid plans by Reliance Jio.

New Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The Rs. 1,499 recharge plan offers 2GB of high-speed data per day and is valid for 84 days. Alongside, it also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS daily. The Rs. 4,199 offers 3GB of high-speed data per day and is valid for 365 days. This plan also offers 100 SMS daily and unlimited calls. While both the plans include a subscription to Jio's suite of apps, it also includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Through the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, users will be able to stream content in up to 4K resolution and on a maximum of four different devices. The recharge packs can be selected via Jio's application and through several third-party recharge platforms as well. Upon recharging with either of the two plans, users will get a coupon code on their Myjio application. This code can then be used on the subscription page of the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

On a related topic, Reliance Jio has been conducting tests for its 5G services. According to a screenshot by 91Mobiles last month, the download speed of Reliance's 5G network pilot is about 420Mbps and the upload speed is about 412Mbps. Further, the Reliance Jio 5G network is operating at a latency of 11ms. In the same screenshot, the download and upload speeds of Reliance Jio 4G are mentioned to be 46.82Mbps and 25.31Mbps, respectively.

This provides a clear comparison between the download and upload speed difference between Reliance Jio's 5G and 4G networks. For this instance, the download speed on Reliance Jio 5G is about eight times more than the download speed on the 4G network. Similarly, the upload speed on Reliance Jio's 5G network is about 15 times faster than that on the 4G network of the same provider. The pilot test was conducted on a server-based in Mumbai.