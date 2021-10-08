Reliance Jio Outage: Company Apologises, Offers 2-day Unlimited Plan To Affected Users

On October 6, 2021, Reliance Jio's telecom services were down for several users in the country. Jio users from across the country took to the social media platforms like Twitter to report the issue they were facing. The issues were related to the basic services that telecom provides to its subscribers, including making calls, sending text messages and browsing through the internet. Keep reading to know what action has been taken by Jio in such a situation.

The global outage tracker Downdetector showed that 3,823 people reported an issue with Jio's services, with 48% of people saying that mobile internet was not working on their devices. About 22% of people who reported the issue with Reliance Jio's services said that they were receiving no signal on their mobile devices. The Reliance Jio outage was widely reported by users in social media forums like Twitter as well.

Reliance Jio to offer complimentary 2-day unlimited plan to affected users

While users in several states across the country reported the Reliance Jio outage issue, the company is sending a message to those affected in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The message informs users that they will receive a "2-day complimentary unlimited plan" which will be added to the current plans of the users. The plan will be active once the users have expired their current/active plan. As of 08:00 AM IST October 8, Downdetector still reports a few issues related to Reliance's mobile internet services.

While the issue was being reported in several states of India, Reliance Jio seems to have acknowledged the services outage for users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh only. The message sent to Jio users reads "Your service experience is our top priority. Unfortunately, this morning, you and few other customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh faced service disruption. Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn't a pleasant service experience for you, and we truly apologise for that." Adding to it, Jio also says that "As a goodwill gesture, we are extending a 2-day complimentary unlimited plan that will get applied to your number automatically tonight."