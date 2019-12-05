How To Avoid Reliance Jio Price Hike: Buy Existing 84-day Jio Plan Before Midnight

Today is your last chance to opt for the existing Reliance Jio prepaid plans before they get expensive at midnight. Reliance Jio on Wednesday revised its prepaid plans following the Supreme Court's AGR ruling. In fact, other telecom service providers like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have already revised their prepaid offerings.

Reliance Jio's updated prepaid plans will be up to 39 per cent pricier than current plans, providing you with the reason to act fast and recharge your prepaid plan with the existing rates and benefits to avoid tariff rates hike.

Reliance Jio's all-in-one plans will provide at least 1.5 GB per day of data and increased number of off-net calls.

Jio Rs 399 today vs Jio Rs 555 tomorrow

According to the new tariff plans, Jio customers will have to pay Rs 555 for 84-day validity and 1.5 GB of data per day, which is 39 per cent higher than the earlier plan of Rs 399 offering similar benefits. The company has raised the price of Rs 153 plan to Rs 199; Rs 198 plan to Rs 249; Rs 299 plan to Rs 349; Rs 349 plan to Rs 399; Rs 448 to Rs 599; Rs 1,699 plan to Rs 2199, and Rs 98 plan to Rs 129.

What are you waiting for? Recharge in advance for your loved ones. #JioDigitalLifehttps://t.co/qLiQaO1XvS pic.twitter.com/WPkNyDTj0t — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 3, 2019

The Rs 199 plan, a 28-day validity plan that offers 1.5GB data per day, is about 25 per cent cheaper than the plans of rivals offering similar benefits at a price of around Rs 249.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already raised mobile services rates by up to 50 per cent effective December 3. Reliance Jio new plans come in line with the expectation of market analysts that the company will price them lower compared to rivals.

Following the footsteps of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio on Tuesday revealed its new 'All-in-One plans.' These updated prepaid plans will be available to purchase starting December 6. With these plans, Jio ironically claims to offer up to 300 per cent more benefits than current plans.

