Reliance Jio Vaccine Availability Chatbots Provide Info On Availability & Other Details

Reliance Jio has launched a WhatsApp chatbot that can not only recharge a Jio number, but can also provide COVID vaccine availability details. The chatbot replies as a Personal Jio Assistant and can help users with COVID-19 vaccine information such as eligibility, process, side effects and other details. Read along to know more about the Reliance Jio vaccine availability chatbot.

How to use the Reliance Jio vaccine availability chatbot?

The Reliance Jio vaccine availability chatbot helps users with relevant information about vaccination. Once a user selects 'COVID vaccine and info' under the main menu, the chatbot confirms to either find vaccination centres or general information such as eligibility, side effects and other details. On selecting 'Find Vaccine Centres', the chatbot asks for area Pincode details and displays updated information about the availability of vaccination centres, date, number of slots and the name of vaccine being provided.

IMAGE: RELIANCE JIO WHATSAPP CHATBOT

More about Reliance Jio WhatsApp Chatbot

The Reliance Jio WhatsApp Chatbot has been launched on June 9, 2021. The service is available on the following number - 7000770007. All a user has to do is to save the number so that it appears in WhatsApp contacts and then send a 'Hi'. Thereafter, the chatbot would introduce itself, display some basic user details such as active plan, data balance for the day and hyperlinked 'Main Menu' option. Following are the issues that the Reliance Jio WhatsApp chatbot can help a user with.

COVID Vaccine and info

Jio SIM Recharge

New Jio SIM/port-in

Support for Jio SIM

Support for Jio Fiber

Support for Intl Roaming

Support for JioMart

Chat Language Settings

Surprisingly, non-Jio users can also use the WhatsApp chatbot at the same number for vaccine availability details, following a similar procedure. The WhatsApp chatbot informs a user that they are a non-Jio customer, and then sens the 'Main Menu' option, using which a user can avail all the information required. According to a report by Business Standard, Reliance Jio had about 415 million mobile users in the month of May 2021. The vaccine availability details on the WhatsApp chatbot can come in handy to a lot of users.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK