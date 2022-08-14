Reliance JioPhone 5G could launch in India soon: Check expected specifications and price

After launching the JioPhone 4G, Reliance is planning to launch a new JioPhone Next 5G in India soon. Although the company has confirmed that it is working on an affordable 5G smartphone, it hasn't revealed the launch date yet. Since Independence Day is right around the corner, there is a good chance that Reliance can release the smartphone soon. Keep reading to know more about the expected specifications of the smartphone.

The JioPhone Next 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. Additionally, the smartphone may come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As per reports, the smartphone could have a dual-rear camera setup, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Jio Phone 5G price in India

As far as price is concerned, the smartphone could be available between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. Nevertheless, none of the information is confirmed by the company and hence, readers should take it with a pinch of salt. Reliance is going to release the smartphone soon because the 5G is about to arrive in India soon. Several telecom companies like Airtel, VI and Jio have been conducting trials over the last couple of months and now, the 5G spectrum auctions have also taken place.

As the previous JioPhone came with a customized version of the Android operating system, the next JioPhone is also said to run on a new version of the Android 11 Go Edition. As far as the Reliance JioPhone 5G launch date is concerned, the smartphone is said to come out later in 2022. The smartphone is said to be priced at around Rs. 10,000 in India. It is important to note that all the information about the Reliance JioPhone 5G has been exclusively reported by Android Central.