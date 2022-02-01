Reliance JioPhone 5G May Come With Snapdragon 480 SoC; Check Specs, Price & Launch Date

Months after Reliance launched the JioPhone Next 4G, details about the upcoming JioPhone 5G have surfaced on the internet. From what it looks like, Reliance is gearing up to compete with established smartphone brands such as Realme and Xiaomi in the entry-level segment. The hardware and software specifications of the JioPhone 5G promise a significant improvement in the overall performance of the smartphone as compared to its previous version.

Last year, Reliance Jio joined hands with Google to develop the affordable JioPhone Next 4G. The smartphone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 5,940 for the single storage version: 2/32GB. At such a price tag, the JioPhone Next offers a 5.45-inch HD+ display that supports multitouch. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215, which is a quad-core processor accompanied by Adreno 308 GPU. To power through a day, the JioPhone Next also has a 3,500 mAh battery. That being said, the upcoming JioPhone 5G will come with better specifications.

Reliance JioPhone 5G specifications

As the name suggests, Reliance JioPhone 5G will come with support for the next generation of carrier waves, i.e. 5G. To achieve this, Reliance is reportedly considering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. This time around, the screen of Reliance JioPhone 5G will be larger, measuring 6.5-inches and it will have a pixel resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Additionally, the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM, which is double that of the JioPhone Nex 4G.

The upcoming JioPhone is also said to come with a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging of up to 18W via a USB-C port. However, the camera on the upcoming phone may be the same as that on the JioPhone Next 4G - 13MP primary lens (with a 2MO macro lens) and 8MP selfie shooter. At the moment, renders of the smartphone are not available but Reliance JioPhone 5G will come with modern looks For transmitting data over 5G, the Reliance JioPhone 5G will feature the Snapdragon X51 modem that supports five 5G bands, including N3, N5, N28, N40 and N78.

Reliance JioPhone 5G launch date and price

As the previous JioPhone came with a customized version of the Android operating system, the next JioPhone is also said to run on a new version of the Android 11 Go Edition. As far as the Reliance JioPhone 5G launch date is concerned, the smartphone is said to come out later in 2022. The smartphone is said to be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India. It is important to note that all the information about the Reliance JioPhone 5G has been exclusively reported by Android Central.