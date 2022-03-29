Samsung announces Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A33 5G at the launch event: Check specs here

Samsung conducted yet another Galaxy A-series launch event in India on March 29, 2022. During the event, the company launched the Galaxy A73 5G along with the Galaxy A33 5G. Both smartphones will be available to book on the official website of the company in the coming days. While the Galaxy A73 5G will be available in three colours, the Galaxy A33 5G will be available in four colours. Find out more about the speciations of the smartphones below.

It’s too hard to miss! Time to get up-close with awesomeness. Be a part of the ‘All-new awesome A’ today and catch a glimpse of never-seen-before features. See you there! #AwesomeGalaxyA #Samsung https://t.co/Egor8NI3EG — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 29, 2022

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and achieves a peak brightness of 800 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone features the might Snapdragon 778G chipset that is combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB with the help of an external memory card.

The smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the rear panel that contains a 108MP primary sensor(with OIS), a 12MP ultrawide sensor and two 5MP sensors. The front panel of the smartphone has a 32MP camera placed in a punch-hole display. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will feature a 5,000 mAh battery that will support up to 25W fast charging.

Galaxy A73 5G is Samsung's first mid-range smartphone to have a 108 Megapixels Camera Sensor.



It is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, but no telephoto sensor. pic.twitter.com/x5TUAOrpX8 — Alvin (@sondesix) March 17, 2022

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features Samsung's latest Exynos chipset called Exynos 1280 which is based on a 5nm fabrication technology. The processor is combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G features a quad camera setup on its back panel. The primary camera of this setup is a 48MP sensor (with OIS), along with an ultrawide sensor and two other sensors. The front camera on this smartphone is a 13MP shooter. To power the smartphone for up to two days of moderate usage, Samsung has equipped it with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The price of both the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G have not been revealed by the company yet. However, Samsung does mention on its official website that the Galaxy A73 5G will be up for pre-booking in the coming days. Samsung has promised that it will provide four years of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates for both smartphones. Both the smartphones have a IP67 rating as well.