Samsung Announces Industry’s First 200-MP Image Sensor That Can Record 8K Videos

On September 2, Thursday, the electronics giant Samsung announced the introduction of the ISOCELL HP1, the industry’s first 200-megapixel (MP) phone camera image sensor with 0.64μm pixels. According to the company's claim, it is the first image sensor to adopt all-directional focusing Dual Pixel Pro technology with two photodiodes in a single 1.0μm pixel. Samsung has named the HP1's pixel-binning technology "ChameleonCell." The ISOCELL HP1 would be the industry’s first phone camera image sensor to support 200 Mega Pixel. Based on the company's most advanced 0.64μm-sized pixels, the latest technology brings such ultrahigh resolution in a small package that fits comfortably in today's handheld devices.

Latest highest resolution phone camera can record 8K videos

Using the latest embedded technology, the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology claimed that the ISOCELL HP1 technology would help the gadget holding an astonishing amount of detail even when the image is cropped or resized. The HP1 transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56μm pixels by merging 16 neighbouring pixels in a low-lit environment. The newly formed 2.56μm pixel is capable of more light absorption and sensitivity, producing brighter and clearer photos indoors or in the evening. The sensor’s 200-million pixels can capture ultra-high-definition photography on mobile devices in bright outdoor environments, explained Samsung.

"The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. The HP1 merges four neighbouring pixels to bring the resolution down to 50MP or 8,192 x 6,144 to take 8K (7,680 x 4,320) videos without the need to crop or scale down the full image resolution," read the statement released by the tech giant on its blog. “Samsung has been pioneering ultrafine pixel technologies that are taking high-resolution image sensors to the next level,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ISOCELL HP1 that is breaking barriers and ISOCELL GN5 bringing ultrafast autofocus, Samsung will continue to lead the trend for next-generation mobile imaging technologies.”

Have a look at upcoming launch

Samsung is currently working on releasing a new range of smartphones for its players. Samsung Galaxy M22 support page was recently spotted online, hinting that the smartphone might launch soon. The Samsung budget smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The upcoming smartphone is expected to look like Samsung's Galaxy A22. Keep reading to know more about the smartphone, expected specifications and price. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M22 support page was spotted on Samsung's Russian website. The report also contains a screengrab of the listing. While the support page does not mention the smartphone's name, it happens to disclose a model number, i.e. SM-M225FV?DS. The smartphone might come with a dual-SIM setup, as suggested by the DS mentioned at the end of the model number.

Image Credit: Pixabay