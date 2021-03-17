Samsung Brings Android 11 And One UI 3.1 Update To A70; March 2021 Security Patch Included

Samsung is one of the most reliable and popular smartphone companies in the world. They have smartphones for almost each price segment, from the cheapest to the most expensive and high-end devices in the world. Samsung is also known for providing regular updates for their phones. Recently, Samsung has brought the latest One UI 3.1 update to the Samsung A70, based on the Android 11 operating system.

Samsung Updates A70 to One UI 3.1 Based On Android 11

Just as Samsung promised last year, they are bringing the One UI 3.1 update to their higher-end smartphones one by one. The first devices to be equipped with One UI 3.1 were the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Over time, the update has been added to other phones like the S20 series, the Note 20 series and now the update has finally come to the A series with the A70 being updated to Android 11 and One UI 3.1Samsung's A70 was originally released with Android 9 out of the box and got the Android 10 update in February 2020. As per the Samsung website, the A70 was scheduled to get an Android 11 update in May of 2021 but it appears Samsung has moved the date forward.

The One UI 3.1 update for A70 is being rolled out first in the country of Ukraine and will be made available in other countries very soon. This update also comes with the March 2021 security patch. The total download size of this update is about 1.9 GB so make sure you are connected to the WiFi and your phone is sufficiently charged before downloading the update.

The update will clear many existing bugs in Android 10, and will also give many additional features that come with Android 11, like screen recording and message bubbles. You can manually check whether your phone has received the update by going to your phone's Settings, then navigating to Software Update and manually checking if an update is available. If the update is indeed available for your device you can just download and install the update in your free time.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications And Where To Buy

The Galaxy A70 is an upper midrange Samsung Android smartphone that was launched a couple of years ago. The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 670 Octa-core chipset and 6GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.7 inch super AMOLED display and 32MP rear camera. The phone also a large 4500 mAh battery capacity which easily lasts a day. The phone is available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon.