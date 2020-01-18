Samsung Brings The 65-inch The Frame QLED TV To India 

Samsung is updating its one-of-its-kind “The Frame” QLED TV with a new 65-inch variant in India. Samsung has launched the 65-inch The Frame QLED TV in India at a price of Rs 1,59,990 and it will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart during its Republic Day Sale event from January 19 to January 22. Shipping will commence from February 1.

Samsung is also dropping the price of the existing 55-inch version of The Frame QLED TV in India for second time now – after putting it up on discount for the first time in September last year. Samsung will be selling the 55-inch 4K The Frame QLED TV in India at a reduced price of Rs 84,990 for a limited period during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale event from January 19 to January 22. The price drop will also be available on Samsung’s own online store during the same time period.

Moreover, Samsung will be offering an additional instant cash back of Rs 3,000 on pre-paid transactions done through credit, debit cards and net banking, bringing the price of the 55-inch The Frame down further to Rs 81,990. The Frame will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel, Samsung adds.

“Among the many unique innovations that Samsung has pioneered over the years, The Frame is a masterpiece designed to be more than just a television. We got a huge response during the last sale on Flipkart in September 2019, and the TV was sold out. So we decided to bring back The Frame during Flipkart Republic Day sale on popular demand. This time, we have added a new 65-inch variant as well,” Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India said in a statement.

The main USP of The Frame is its dedicated Art Mode that turns the smart TV into a canvas when not in use – turning it into a picture frame that comes with over 1,200 artworks from around the world. The TV packs in sensors that detect when you’re around and automatically switches to the Art Mode – it turns off when you leave, to save energy.

The 4K QLED The Frame comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology and supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ playback. Being a Netflix recommended TV means it’s specifically fine-tuned for running Netflix directly from Netflix labs. Elsewhere, The Frame supports two voice assistants – the Google Assistant and Samsung’s own Bixby.

