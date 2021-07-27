Samsung confirms S Pen for Galaxy Z devices: will skip Galaxy Note this year

On July 20, 2021, Samsung announced the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, 2021. The event will be streamed live on August 11, 2021, and Samsung will reveal some of the most anticipated devices. From the official promo image of the event, it seems like Samsung is going to focus on foldable devices, including Samsung Z Fold and Z Flip. What is more exciting is an announcement from Samsung regarding an all-new S Pen designed for foldable smartphones. Here's more about the Samsung S Pen for foldable devices.

"Join Samsung this August 11 for a Galaxy Unpacked event to unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, no matter where you are." ~ Samsung said in an official post on their website.

Samsung S Pen for foldable devices to be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked event

Dr TM Roh, the President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said in an official website post dated July 26, 2021, that "We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones."

Roh's statement confirms that Samsung Galaxy Z devices are going to get Samsung S Pen support, which was popular among users of the foldable device. The form factor of Galaxy Foldable devices is larger than traditional smartphones and hence the screen can be utilised for multitasking and another creative purpose at which the sleek S Pen excels. Since foldable displays are more delicate than regular flat smartphone displays, the Galaxy S Pen will be specially designed for the Samsung Z series of smartphones, which consists of Z Fold and Z Flip.

Ready to go from good to great? Join us as we unfold this #SamsungUnpacked, August 11, 2021.



Learn more: https://t.co/U3NHdnqd9G pic.twitter.com/lHI02uINFk — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 21, 2021

Samsung to skip Galaxy Note this year

"Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. In the meantime, mark your calendars and tune in to our Unpacked event on August 11 to see what unfolds." The statement by Roh confirms that Samsung will be skipping the popular Note Series in 2021, and bring its functionality and usability to Galaxy Z devices.