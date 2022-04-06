Samsung could feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets in future flagships: Report

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy S21 FE which comes as the successor to the popular Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. Additionally, the company is currently selling Galaxy S22 as its top-of-the-line flagship smartphone series. While these smartphones were launched earlier this year, reports about the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 series have already started to surface on the internet.

As per Business Korea, the South Korean tech giant is considering MediaTek chipsets for its upcoming flagship smartphones. The publication mentions that Samsung could manufacture half the units of Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 to be sold in Asia with MediaTek chipsets. It is worth mentioning that neither of these smartphones is announced by the company, however, they are expected to launch in the second half of the year, according to the report.

Will Samsung feature MediaTek chipsets in Galaxy S23?

How is this important? Over the years, Samsung has used Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets in its flagship smartphones. While the company sells models with Snapdragon in the western market, it sells models with Exynos chipsets in the Asian market. With its latest flagship, Samsung provides the Snapdragon chipset in the Indian market. In general, Snapdragon chipsets are considered to be better for long term usage and gaming performance, albeit the recent concerns of overheating and battery drainage have shook that notion.

However, as the company has already started to feature MediaTek chipsets in its entry-level smartphones such as the Galaxy A series and F series, there is a possibility that it could launch high-end models with Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is the current flagship chipset manufactured by MediaTek. Additionally, it is important to note that MediaTek recently became the largest supplier of chipsets for Android smartphones available in the United States.

Dimensity 8100 SoC overtook Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in performance benchmarks

As per a report from March 2022, Dimesnity chips have already started to get a better hand at Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A Weibo user who goes by the name Digital Chat Station shared the Geekbench scores of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, along with the scores of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888. As per these scores, the Dimensity 8100 chipset beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the multi-core performance test. While Qualcomm's latest device scores 3,809 points in the Geekbench test, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 scores 4,071 points on the same test, beating the SD 8 Gen 1 with a significant margin.

At this moment, nothing is finalized as it is very early to talk about the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 FE as Samsung will probably release Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 before these smartphones. Nevertheless, if Samsung shifts from Snapdragon to MediaTek for its flagship smartphones, it would be a big change in the strategy of the company. Stay tuned for more updates about Samsung and other tech news.