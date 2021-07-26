Samsung Electronics Joins Olympics Athletes, Launches 'Digital Walking Campaign

Samsung Health App in association with the International Olympics Committee has planned on launching a digital walking campaign with athletes from around the world. Samsung Electronics is an official partner of the Tokyo Olympics this year and is offering wireless communication and other computing equipment.

What is Samsung Electronics #StrongerTogether Campaign?

The company announced the new challenge on July 23, calling it #StrongerTogetherChallenge. In the company’s new initiative, Olympic fans from across the world can take part in digital walking with athletes. All those who want to participate in the digital walking campaign can do it through the Samsung Health app.

Top Athletes will take part in the Samsung's Campaign

As per tech giant, the campaign was launched to connect athletes taking part in the Olympics with their fans and share their passion, based on the Olympic marketing's co-value, engagement, and diversity. The digital walking campaign will be conducted for 45 days from the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics to the closing day of the Paralympics that is September 5.

Not only Olympic athletes but also fans of the World Olympics will take part in the campaign. Also, U.K. Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas and world-class surfer Carissa Moore, pro gamer 'Faker' Lee Sang-hyuk, Turkey's Emre Mollahuseyinoglu, the winner of Samsung's global social contribution programs, 'Samsung Innovation Campus' and 'Solve for Tomorrow', and Egypt's Paula Buscher and the U.S' Michelle Duong will take part, the company informed.

How to participate in the digital walk campaign?

The users of the Samsung Health app can take part in the campaign. All those who don't have the Samsung health app and want to take part can download the app from the app store or play store and register to participate. The users can access the Samsung Health app, go to the 'Together' tab at the bottom, and click the 'Participate' button. If users achieve 250,000 steps during the 45 campaign days, they can obtain an Olympic badge. Also, they can collect five special cards by checking the link that appears when passing the 5 target points. All digital badges and cards can also be shared on users' SNS.



Image: Samsung Electronics

(With ANI Inputs)