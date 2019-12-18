Samsung Galaxy A01 Is An Entry-level Phone With Whopping 8GB RAM 

Samsung has ‘silently’ launched a new entry-level phone called the Galaxy A01 with whopping 8GB RAM. Although Samsung isn’t sharing pricing and availability specifics just yet, the Galaxy A01 just might be the most affordable phone to come with 8GB RAM. There's also a 6GB RAM option, which should be all the more affordable. Rest of the hardware is pretty low-key.

The Galaxy A01 has a 5.7-inch 720p+ or HD+ display with Samsung’s Infinity-V dewdrop-style notch display. The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at up to 1.95Ghz. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy A01 has two cameras on the rear – a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and another 2MP depth camera for portraits. On the front, the Galaxy A01 comes with a 5MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A01 seems to have an all-plastic body and will be available in three colours, black, blue, and red. The Galaxy A01 does not have a fingerprint scanner.

Although pricing isn’t known, going by its specs, the Galaxy A01 should cost around Rs 10,000.

Samsung already sells an entry-level phone called the Galaxy A10 in India which costs under Rs 10,000. The Galaxy A10 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V notch display and an Exynos 7884 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable. It packs a 3,400mAh battery with micro-USB charging. The Galaxy A10 has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The Galaxy A10 does not have any fingerprint scanner.

In other news, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 phones with a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display cutout. The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 also come with quad rear cameras arranged in an L-shaped fashion, which is also a first for any Samsung Galaxy A-series phone. Of these, the Galaxy A51 may launch soon in India.

