Samsung Galaxy A03 announced in India: Check price and specifications here

Samsung has announced another entry-level smartphone in India, called the Galaxy A03. The smartphone offers a large display, dual-rear cameras, a battery that lasts throughout a day and an octa-core processor. While the price and specifications of the smartphone have been announced, its availability is yet to be revealed by the company in India. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

Display

Right out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display with 720 x 1,600 pixels that account for an HD+ resolution. The display is built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Galaxy A03 comes with a Unisoct T606 chipset with a maximum clock speed of 1.6GHz. The chipset is accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Although, there is a model with lesser RAM and storage as well.

Camera

On the rear panel, the smartphone has two camera sensors. The primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 48MP resolution and the secondary is a 2MP depth-sensing shooter. There is an LED flash with the rear camera setup as well. On the front, the smartphone has a 5MP selfie camera, which features a wider field of view. The interface automatically switches to the wider field of view when it detects multiple faces in the frame.

Connectivity

As far as connectivity on the smartphone is concerned, it features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, a 3.5mm jack for wired headphone/microphone connection, a Micro-USB cable for wired charging and data transfer, and global positioning sensors as well. Then there are the usual accelerometer, ambient light sensor for adjusting screen brightness and a proximity sensor to shut the display while attending calls. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India

As mentioned earlier, there are two storage models of the Samsung Galaxy A03. The first is the 3/32GB storage model which is priced at Rs. 10,499. The second model comes with 4/64GB storage and is available for Rs. 11,999 in India. The smartphone will be available in three different colours including Red, Blue and Black. However, the South Korean company has not revealed the date of release for the smartphone yet. Stay tuned for more updates on the smartphone and other tech news.

Image: SAMSUNG