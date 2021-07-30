Samsung Galaxy A03s spotted on various websites, support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy A03s has been listed on multiple websites, including Wi-Fi Alliance and Geekbench. Additionally, a support page of the device has also been spotted on Samsung's Indian website, indicating an imminent launch. Although there has been no official announcement about the smartphone, specifications and other details have been revealed via online listings. Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy A03s expected specification.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications (expected)

Geekbench listing suggests a MediaTek processor along with 4GB of RAM

A Geekbench listing of Samsung Galaxy A03s reveals that the smartphone might come with a 2.30GHz processor along with 8 cores and 4GB of RAM. Since the processor is codenamed ARM MT6765V/WB, it is being speculated that the smartphone might run on a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Additionally, the Geekbench listing also reveals the single-core score of the device to be 163 and the multi-core score of the device to be 847. The support page has been first spotted by MySmartPrice, and it does not confirm the name or other specifications of the smartphone.

The smartphone has been spotted on several websites

To begin with, the US FCC certification site reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A03s might have a 5,000 mAh battery, along with a TUV Rheinland certification. Another listing on Wi-Fi alliance suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A03s might come in two models: SM-A037F and SM-A037F/DS. The listing also suggests that A03s will have single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct support as well. The Indian launch is also hinted at by a BIS certification. Every smartphone has to pass the Bureau of Indian Standards certification in order for the company to trade the product.

Companies focusing on budget smartphones, manufacturing affordable devices

Considering the hinted processor and battery capacity of the smartphone, it can be speculated that Samsung Galaxy A03s will be a budget smartphone by Samsung and might be launched as a new offering alongside Samsung's existing lineup of low-priced smartphones. As the demand for low-cost smartphones is increasing in the country, manufacturers and companies are focussing on providing affordable solutions to consumers. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung might face competition with Xiaomi and Realme's products.