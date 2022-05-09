Samsung Galaxy A13s Appears On Bluetooth SIG And FCC Website; Here Are Its Alleged Details

Samsung is working on a new entry-level smartphone. It will come as the successor to Galaxy A13 launched in March 2022. The smartphone could be called the Galaxy A13s. Most recently, the device was spotted on both Bluetooth SIG and FCC's websites, revealing a few details about it. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy A13s:

The Samsung Galaxy A13s was spotted on the United States Federal Communications Commission website by MySmartPrice. As per the listing, the smartphone carries the model number SM-A137F. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will come with Bluetooth v5.2, feature NFC and a microSD card slot to expand storage. From the looks of it, the Samsung Galaxy A13s will be a 4G smartphone.

Other details about the smartphone have also been spotted on the website. The Samsung Galaxy A13s is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Most likely, the smartphone will feature a Type-C port for charging. However, it is not clear whether the smartphone will come with a charger in the box or not. Some of the latest A-series smartphones from Samsung do not ship with a charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Galaxy A13 runs on Exynos 850 (8nm), which is an octa-core processor, accompanied by Mali-G52. The CPU and GPU are paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the rear panel, the Galaxy A13 has a quad-camera setup. The primary camera on the smartphone is a 50MP shooter. Then there is a 5 MP ultrawide camera and two 2MPs cameras for depth and macro perspectives.

Apart from this, the smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. For connectivity, it has a USB-C port, Bluetooth v5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. As of now, the 6/128GB variant of Galaxy A13 is available on Amazon for Rs. 17,499. As the Galaxy A13s is largely based on this smartphone, its price could be similar as well. Stay tuned for more updates related to Galaxy A13s and other tech news.