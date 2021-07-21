Samsung Galaxy A22 5G To Be Launched In India On July 23: Price, Specifications & More

Samsung has constantly been working on bringing in the new 5G technology for its Indian phones. The makers have recently confirmed that their Samsung Galaxy A22 5G version will be launched in India on Friday, July 23. This has certainly managed to get a lot of attention amongst the tech geeks. They have thus been trying to find some information about this upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 5G model. To help out these users, here is all the information on the internet about the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 launch date confirmed

Gear up for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G.

11 band 5G network support of #GalaxyA225G will guarantee uninterrupted 5G access. Just 2 days to go. Stay Tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/fhw9cU1uap — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

The makers have confirmed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G version for Indian users. Initially, the makers had released the same phone for European users last month thus, coming out with this version of the phone was important to dominate the mobile phone industry in India. A post was shared on the official website of Twitter that informed the Indian tech community to get ready for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G. They also confirmed that a total of 11 bands 5G network support their new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G versions. The release date was also confirmed with the same post. Apart from this, here are some price predictions for this upcoming phone.

The users have also been trying to find some information about the A22 Price in India but no official information has been released about it. The 4GB +64Gb version of this phone was available in Europe at EUR 229 which is roughly Rs. 20,100. And the 4GB + 128GB version of the phone was available at EUR 249 which is roughly Rs. 21,900. Thus the users can expect the Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India to be somewhere around this figure only.

Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications

Chipset:

Octa Core 2.2 GHz

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCRAM (GB) 4 GB

Display:

2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera:

48MP + 5MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera

Operating System:

Android 11, OneUI 3.1

Battery:

5000 mAh, with 15W fast charging

Expandable Storage: