Samsung Galaxy A22 Price In India, Features Specs & More: What Is The Price Of Galaxy A22?

Samsung is all set to launch its latest affordable offering in India soon called the Galaxy A22 smartphone. The upcoming device has already been launched in Europe with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. If you have been wondering about Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India

Since Galaxy A22 is one of the budget 4G smartphones from the company, it shall not be priced too high. While there are no details available on the Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India yet, an alleged retailer listing revealed the European price to be EUR 185, which roughly translates to Rs. 16,500. It would not be a surprise if the phone is priced under Rs. 20,000 in India for the 5G model, with a lesser price for the 4G model, however, a report by 91Mobiles, citing offline retail sources, claims that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs. 18,499 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Specification

A22 Display Size - 6.4 inch HD+ AMOLED Display

Operating System - Android 11

Processor Type - Exynos Octa-Core Processor

Internal Storage - 128 GB

RAM - 6 GB

Primary Camera Features - 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera Setup

Selfie Camera Features - 13 MP Front Camera

Battery Capacity - 5000 mAh

Colour Options - Black and Mint

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has been officially launched in Europe earlier in 4G and 5G models. This model was also spotted on Geekbench earlier. Looking at the European model, the Samsung Galaxy A22 would come with a 6.4" AMOLED (HD+ / 60Hz) display and 6GB of RAM, along with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Right out of the box, the device might run on an OneUI skin based on Android 11.

A 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A22 might come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 series chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Connectivity features include a standard Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and dual-band Wi-Fi. A 5,000 mAh battery is rumoured to power the 4G model, with 15W charging. However, there is no concrete information available yet. There might be some upgrades in the 5G model as compared to the 4G model, as is the case with other 5G smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone is said to come with a quad-camera setup. A couple of 2 MP sensors, along with one 5 MP sensor would accompany the main 48MP shooter at the back. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A22 would sport a 13 MP wide shooter for video conferences and selfies.

