Samsung Galaxy A23 4G spotted on Geekbench, specifications revealed

Samsung is working on yet another smartphone for its A-series called Galaxy A23 4G. Just last week, the renders of Galaxy A23 5G surfaced online and now the 4G variant of the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has revealed quite a lot of information about the smartphone, including the Android version it runs on, details about the processor and more. Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy A23 4G specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G specifications

According to a Geekbench listing that surfaced on February 14, 2022, the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G will carry the model number SM-A235F. As seen in the benchmark listing, the smartphone could ship with Android 12 right out of the box. The model that appeared for benchmarking had 4GB of RAM and featured an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.90 GHz. Power distribution among cores seems to be equal as the listing mentions four cores clocked at 2.40 GHz and four cores clocked at 1.90 GHz. While the name of this processor is not mentioned in the listing, it is speculated to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The Geekbench listing also reveals the relative performance score of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A23 4G scores 383 points in the single-core score and 1,618 points in the multi-core score, suggesting that it will offer decent performance. The Geekbench scores have surfaced at a very interesting time as it has just been a week since Galaxy A23 5G's renders surfaced online. The renders showcased Galaxy A23 5G's camera design suggesting that the smartphone could come with a quad-camera setup. Although, there is no concrete information about the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G release date yet.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G renders

According to a report by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will feature a 6.55-inch IPS LCD flat display and a quad-rear camera setup. The report also reveals renders of the smartphone where it is seen to have a similar design as other Galaxy A series smartphones have - with a minimal camera bump that merges into the back panel. The front panel of the smartphone has a waterdrop notch and a relatively thick bottom bezel. The report by College Dunia also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will be launched on March 31, 2022. Additionally, the Galaxy A21 4G mentioned above is said to have a similar design as the Galaxy A23 4G.

Image: WINFUTURE.DE (representative)