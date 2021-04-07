Samsung Galaxy A31 Gets A Price Cut; Samsung Galaxy A32 Available On Exchange Offer

Samsung has put up a discount on their highly popular Galaxy A31 mid-range device. The successor to A31, the Galaxy A32 was launched in March 2021. As a result, Samsung has decided to slash the prices of the Samsung A31 models. There are also multiple discounts that are available for the device on top of the already discounted price. Read on to know the Samsung Galaxy A31 new price.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut

The Samsung Galaxy A 31 got a price cut by a margin of Rs. 1000. Before the price cut, the price of the device was Rs. 17,999 for 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy A31 new price has come down to Rs 16,999 for the same model. When the A31 was originally released it was released at a price of 19,999. The phone is available for purchase on the official Samsung Website as well as other online stores like Amazon and Flipkart. Users can also credit card, debit card and no EMI offers on various e-commerce website when purchasing this device.

Source: Samsung Website

Samsung A31 Specifications

The Samsung A1 comes with a large 6.4 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helios P65 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage on this device can be extended up to 512 GB with an external memory card. The phone has a triple camera at the back with a 48 MP main sensor. The Front camera is a 20 MP selfie camera. The phone comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Samsung's One UI.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Exchange offer

The newly released Samsung Galaxy A 32 has also been put on an Exchange offer by Samsung. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to Rs. 3000 upon exchanging their old smartphones. Users can check the price of their old device by going on the Samsung website and entering the device model into the Exchange offer section, which will tell you how much discount you will get in exchange for your old device. Additionally, the A32 also has many offers such as Cashback and discounts on certain debit and credit cards and Zero Interest EMI options.

Source: Samsung Website

Samsung A32 Specifications

The new Samsung A32 comes with a large 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB Of external storage. The phone has a triple camera on the back with a 64 MP main camera. The front camera is a 20 MP selfie camera. Just like the A31, the A32 has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Samsung has released the A32 at an introductory price of Rs. 19,999.

Image Source: Samsung Website