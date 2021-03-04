Samsung Galaxy A32 Vs Galaxy F62: Specifications, Prices And Other Details

Samsung has recently released their A32 that has been getting a lot of attention amongst the tech community. This is because of the number of features and specifications given in the phone with the price. Because of this, a number of users are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous releases like Galaxy A32. So we have managed to gather some information about both the phones just for you. Read more to now about Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy F32 .

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy F62

The users have recently been talking about the Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications since it was released. They are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous ones. It was recently updated that Samsung A32 price in India starts at Rs. 19,999. Because of Samsung A32 price, it seems that the makers have certainly managed to keep their users extremely happy with the number of features they have added in the phone. Recently, Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy F62 has also been a trending term amongst the tech community. This is because the price of both phones is almost the same with a minor difference. So to end the conversation, we have listed specifications for both the phones so that you can compare them yourselves. Read more to know about Samsung Galaxy A32 vs F62.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specs

Announced: January 13, 2021

Body Dimensions: 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.36 in)

Weight : 205 g (7.23 oz)

Sim: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size: 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform: Android 11, One UI 3.0

Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC3

Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera: Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: Yes

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)

Radio: Unspecified

USB: Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 15W

Price: ₹19999

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specs

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Announced: February 15, 2021

Body Dimensions: 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm (6.45 x 3.00 x 0.37 in)

Weight: 218 g (7.69 oz)

Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

Sim: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type: Super AMOLED Plus, 420 nits (peak)

Size: 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)

Platform OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Chipset: Exynos 9825 (7 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2x2.73 GHz Exynos M4 & 2x2.40 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MP12

Memory Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera: Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73", 0.8µm, PDAF

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: Yes

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

NFC: Yes

Radio: FM radio, recording

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type: Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 25W

Reverse charging

Price: ₹23999

