Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaks Ahead Of Expected Launch: Check Specifications, Price & More

It's official - Samsung is holding a Galaxy A Event soon. The company has been working on a couple of Galaxy A series smartphones for a long time. Reports and renders about several Galaxy A series smartphones including Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 have been floating over the internet since last year. Keep reading to find out more details about the event, its timings and the expected smartphones.

On March 14, 2022, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy A Event. It is scheduled to take place on March 17, 2022, at 07:30 PM IST. In the promotional image for the event, Samsung has showcased the letter A in different creative illustrations, which could be an indication of the company launching multiple smartphones at the upcoming event. This time around, Samsung is expected to launch a couple of Galaxy A series devices, including the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (leaked)

Out of the three Galaxy A series devices, the specifications and renders of the Galaxy A33 have leaked in full. Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 412 pixels per inch and a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display could feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As seen in the renders shared by @evleaks on Twitter, the smartphone has a waterdrop notch at the top of the display and a thick chin at the bottom.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is said to feature the Exynos 1280 chipset. It will have a base clock speed of 2GHz and a max clock speed of 2.4 GHz. On the rear panel, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup. The primary camera on the smartphone could be a 48MP sensor with OIS. The secondary cameras on the smartphone include an 8MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor On the front panel, the smartphone has a 13MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A33 expected price

The renders of the Galaxy A33 5G. showcase the smartphone in three colours, including light blue, light pink and black. Further, the smartphone does not have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which implies that it could have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It could also feature a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India could be around Rs. 32,000.