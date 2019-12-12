Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launched With Galaxy Note 10-like Punch Hole, Quad Cameras 

Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 on Thursday. While the Galaxy A71 is successor to the Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A51 succeeds the Galaxy A50. Both the phones have the same design, with their unique selling point being their Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display cutout. The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 also come with quad rear cameras arranged in an L-shaped fashion, which is also a first for any Samsung Galaxy A-series phone. Samsung is only announcing the price and availability of the Galaxy A51 for now. More details about the Galaxy A71 on these fronts are still awaited.

Galaxy A51. Galaxy A71 specs, features

Let’s start with the Galaxy A51. It’s a step below the Galaxy A71 when it comes to core hardware but still packs a lot of similarities. The Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 Super AMOLED display with a 1080p+ or full-HD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Galaxy A51 has an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable.

The dual-SIM Galaxy A51 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. The phone is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support through USB Type-C.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy A51 comes with quad rear cameras – a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 5MP macro and another 5MP depth camera. On the front, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 32MP camera.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 in Vietnam at a starting price of VND 7,990,000 which roughly translates to Rs 24,500. Potential buyers will be able to buy the phone from December 27 with pre-orders beginning from December 16.

Coming to the higher-specced Galaxy A71, this one comes with a 6.7-inch 20:9 Super AMOLED display with a 1080p+ or full-HD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Galaxy A71 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The Galaxy A71 is backed by a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support through USB Type-C.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy A71 also comes with the same quad rear cameras as the Galaxy A71 but it replaces its 48MP main camera with a 64MP sensor.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped To Launch On Feb 18, Clamshell Foldable Likely To Tag Along