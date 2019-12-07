Samsung Galaxy A51 Design, Full Specs Leaked Ahead Of Purported December 12 Launch 

Samsung has hit bull’s eye with this year’s Galaxy A phones, and looks like, it’s looking to end the year on a high note by launching one more – possibly the last for this year – phone in the series. The phone in question is the long-rumoured Galaxy A51 and Samsung may launch it on December 12 if a video posted by the company’s Vietnam wing is anything to go by. The Galaxy A51 will be follow up to the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s, as per the naming convention.

Ahead of its purported launch, full design and specs of the alleged Galaxy A51 have leaked online leaving literally nothing to the imagination.

Samsung Galaxy A51 design, specs

So, let’s start with the design. Seemly official-looking renders of the Galaxy A51 suggest the phone will retain Samsung’s ‘3D glasstic’ design but with a slight twist in colours. The biggest change seems to be coming on the front where Samsung looks set to opt for a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole cutout placed dead center. There’s no fingerprint reader in sight which suggests the Galaxy A51 will have an in-display solution like its predecessors, which invariably should entail in an AMOLED display on this one.

Cameras are said to be the Galaxy A51’s biggest highlight. The phone is likely set to be Samsung’s most affordable phone with a quad rear camera setup. That setup is said to consist of a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide-angle, 5MP depth and another 5MP macro camera for closeups. On the front, the Galaxy A51 is said to come with a 32MP camera.

As for the other specs, the Galaxy A51 will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch 1080p+ or full-HD+ display and an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which will also be expandable. The Galaxy A51 is further said to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy A50 in contrast has a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display and an Exynos 9610 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is expandable. There’s a 4,000mAh battery powering the whole thing and there’s also 15W fast charging through USB Type-C. It comes with three rear cameras consisting of one 25MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A50 comes with a 25MP camera.

(Image courtesy: Sammobile)

