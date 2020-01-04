Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Announced: Features, Specs Details

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A-series line-up with two new additions: the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. Thanks to these two new models, Samsung now claims to provide users with a long-lasting battery experience, in addition to a better camera and an Infinity-O display. With these two new smartphones, Samsung's focus remains primarily on camera, display and battery. We take a look at the key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specs

Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display featuring 2,400 x 1,080 pixels Full HD+ resolution. As far as photography is concerned, it houses a quad-camera unit at the back comprising of a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP depth shooter and 5MP macro lens. There's a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A51 packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage (further expandable up to 256GB). Powering the device is an octa-core processor. Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. The handset will be available in multiple color options: Prism Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink. The Galaxy A51 weighs 172g and measures 7.9mm in thickness.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specs

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display featuring 2,400 x 1,080 pixels Full HD+ resolution. In terms of optics, the phone houses a quad-camera unit at the back comprising of a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP depth shooter and 5MP macro lens. Up front, there's a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy A71 packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage (further expandable up to 256GB). Powering the device is an octa-core processor. Samsung Galaxy A71 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support under the hood. The phone will be available in multiple color options: Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue and Pink colour options. The Galaxy A71 weighs 179g and measures 7.7mm in thickness.

In related news, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones ahead of CES 2020 next week.