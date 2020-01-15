Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India Launch Imminent As Notify Me Page Goes Live 

Samsung is ringing into the new year 2020 with a slew of launches in India. While the next-generation Galaxy S phone(s) is surely one of its most hotly anticipated product(s), Samsung also has a number of affordable mid-rangers in the pipeline. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are two such products. And now, looks like, even the Galaxy 51 and Galaxy A71 are coming soon enough.

Samsung has updated its Galaxy A product page with a new notify me banner. The product page teases the Galaxy S51 and Galaxy A71 features, more prominently their Galaxy Note 10-like centrally positioned punch hole display cutout. It isn’t clear if Samsung will be bringing both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 phone together to India since the page doesn’t explicitly name any phone, but chances are both may be coming.

While the Galaxy A71 is successor to the Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A51 succeeds the Galaxy A50. Both the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A50 were launched in India, so there’s a chance Samsung may do the same with their successors as well. More details are awaited.

Let’s start with the Galaxy A51. The Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 Super AMOLED display with a 1080p+ or full-HD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Galaxy A51 has an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable.

The dual-SIM Galaxy A51 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. The phone is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support through USB Type-C.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy A51 comes with quad rear cameras – a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 5MP macro and another 5MP depth camera. On the front, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 32MP camera.

Coming to the higher-specced Galaxy A71, this one comes with a 6.7-inch 20:9 Super AMOLED display with a 1080p+ or full-HD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Galaxy A71 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The Galaxy A71 is backed by a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support through USB Type-C.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy A71 also comes with the same quad rear cameras as the Galaxy A71 but it replaces its 48MP main camera with a 64MP sensor.

