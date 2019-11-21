Samsung Galaxy A51 Incoming, Phone Receives Bluetooth Certification 

Days after its support page got official in Russia, the Galaxy A51 from Samsung, has received Bluetooth certification hinting at its imminent launch. The phone in question, which seems to be a follow up to the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s, has previously been spotted on both Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance seemingly confirming its hardware specs, while a separate report has tipped its design through CAD renders.

Samsung Galaxy A51 rumoured hardware specs

The Galaxy A51 will reportedly come with a Galaxy Note 10-like Infinity O notch display, and quad rear cameras. It is also likely to get an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Rumoured specs of the Galaxy A51 include a 6.5-inch display, an Exynos 9611 processor paired with 4GB RAM, quad rear cameras consisting of 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, and 5MP depth, 32MP selfie camera, Android 10-based One UI, and a 4,000mAh battery.

For some perspective, the recently launched Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch and 1080p+ resolution. The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. There’s a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging through USB Type-C. In terms of optics, the Galaxy A50s has a triple camera setup on the rear consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a dedicated 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the Galaxy A50s comes with a 32MP camera.

The Galaxy A50 meanwhile comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display and an Exynos 9610 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is expandable. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging through USB Type-C. It comes with three rear cameras consisting of one 25MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A50 comes with a 25MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy A51 launch window

There’s no word when Samsung will launch the Galaxy A51 but considering that the company has been dropping Galaxy A phones frequently throughout the year, it won’t be surprise if one more phone is in the offing to close the year. Or, the Galaxy A51 could be Samsung’s first Galaxy A phone to launch in 2020.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: The 'everything Phone' Reinvented

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: This Changes Everything