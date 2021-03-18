Samsung Galaxy A52: Check Out Specifications Of This Upcoming Smartphone

Samsung is one of the top manufacturers of smartphones across the globe. It is a South Korean multinational conglomerate with headquarters based in Samsung Town, Seoul. The year 2020 saw some of the most powerful smartphones released by this company, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 Ultra. Here in this article, you will know about two of its mid-range smartphones - A51 and A52.
Samsung Galaxy's most Popular Android Phone Model
Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications
The launch date for this smartphone is March 19, 2021, and its dimensions are 6.3 x 2.96 x 0.33 inch (159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm) along with a weight of 189 grams. It features a face unlock, water-resistance (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter) of an IP67 rating and is available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet colour variants. Below mentioned are all its features:
- Chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- No of Cores - 8 (Octa-Core)
- CPU - 2.3GHz, Dual-core, Kryo 470 + 1.8GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470
- Architecture - 64-bit
- Graphics - Adreno 618
- Operating System - Android v11
- Custom UI - Samsung One UI
- Internal Memory Storage of 128 GB and RAM up to 4 GB
- Expandable Memory - Yes, microSD, Up to 1 TB (Hybrid Slot)
- The display is Super AMOLED 6.5 inches (16.51 cms)
- Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Aspect ratio - 20:9
- Bezel-less display - Punch-hole
- Brightness - 800 nits
- TouchScreen - Yes, Capacitive, Multi-touch
- Color Reproduction - 16M Colors
- Pixel Density - 405 ppi
Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched on January 29, 2020, and has a large screen of a 6.5 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that has the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features a 48 MP (wide) + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (wide) dedicated macro camera along with a 5 MP depth sensor at its rear.
- Quick Charging - Yes
- Operating System - Android v10 (Q)
- Sim Slots - Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
- Custom Ui - Samsung One UI
- Sim Size - SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano
- Network - 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
- Fingerprint Sensor - Yes
- Chipset - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
- Graphics - Mali-G72 MP3
- Processor - Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53)
- Ram - 6 GB
- User Available Storage - Up to 106 GB
- Internal Memory - 128 GB
- USB Otg Support - Yes
- Expandable Memory - Yes Up to 512 GB
- Display Type - Super AMOLED
- Aspect Ratio - 20:9
- Bezelless Display - Yes with punch-hole display
- Pixel Density - 405 ppi
- Screen Protection - Corning Gorilla Glass v3
- Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
- Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Touch Screen - Yes Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
