Samsung Galaxy A52: Check Out Specifications Of This Upcoming Smartphone

Samsung is one of the top manufacturers of smartphones across the globe. It is a South Korean multinational conglomerate with headquarters based in Samsung Town, Seoul. The year 2020 saw some of the most powerful smartphones released by this company, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 Ultra. Here in this article, you will know about two of its mid-range smartphones - A51 and A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

The launch date for this smartphone is March 19, 2021, and its dimensions are 6.3 x 2.96 x 0.33 inch (159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm) along with a weight of 189 grams. It features a face unlock, water-resistance (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter) of an IP67 rating and is available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet colour variants. Below mentioned are all its features:

Chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

No of Cores - 8 (Octa-Core)

CPU - 2.3GHz, Dual-core, Kryo 470 + 1.8GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470

Architecture - 64-bit

Graphics - Adreno 618

Operating System - Android v11

Custom UI - Samsung One UI

Internal Memory Storage of 128 GB and RAM up to 4 GB Expandable Memory - Yes, microSD, Up to 1 TB (Hybrid Slot)

The display is Super AMOLED 6.5 inches (16.51 cms)

Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Aspect ratio - 20:9

Bezel-less display - Punch-hole

Brightness - 800 nits

TouchScreen - Yes, Capacitive, Multi-touch

Color Reproduction - 16M Colors

Pixel Density - 405 ppi

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched on January 29, 2020, and has a large screen of a 6.5 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that has the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features a 48 MP (wide) + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (wide) dedicated macro camera along with a 5 MP depth sensor at its rear.

Quick Charging - Yes

Operating System - Android v10 (Q)

Sim Slots - Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Custom Ui - Samsung One UI

Sim Size - SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano

Network - 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor - Yes

Chipset - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611

Graphics - Mali-G72 MP3

Processor - Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53)

Ram - 6 GB

User Available Storage - Up to 106 GB

Internal Memory - 128 GB

USB Otg Support - Yes

Expandable Memory - Yes Up to 512 GB

Display Type - Super AMOLED

Aspect Ratio - 20:9

Bezelless Display - Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density - 405 ppi

Screen Protection - Corning Gorilla Glass v3

Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Touch Screen - Yes Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

