Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G To Launch On Sept 1; Check Specifications, Expected Price & More

Samsung's mid-tier Galaxy A52s 5G will be launched in India on Wednesday, September 1. The live stream of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch event will begin at 12 PM IST. Those who wish to watch the live event can tune in to Samsung's official platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. The launch date was revealed in a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of Samsung India, on August 31, 2021. Keep reading to know about the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G expected specifications and price.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G expected specifications

Screen and Optics

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come with a 6.5" Super AMOLED display clocked at a 120 Hz refresh rate. Like other Samsung's panels, this one is expected to have sharp colours, along with a high contrast ratio between whites and blacks on the screen. The large display will make the device a good choice for those who consume a lot of content on their smartphones. That being said, the smartphone is also equipped with a quad-rear camera setup, which is led by a 64Mp primary camera, along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro and 5MP depth shooters. The front camera on the device is a 32MP shooter.

Processor and User Interface

On the performance front, the Galaxy A52s 5G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm processor, which can handle daily multitasking and moderate gaming with ease. Since the processor is new and is built on 6nm architecture, it is power efficient as well. Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will ship with the One UI 3.0, which is based on the Android 11 operating system. The colour variants of the smartphone have already been confirmed by Samsung to be Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet. Additionally, there will be two storage models, one with 6GB of RAM and the other with 8GB of RAM. Both will come with a standard 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G expected price

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G might be Rs. 35,999 according to an Amazon listing, which apparently has leaked the price ahead of the official launch of the smartphone on September 1, 2021. On checking, it was found that the Amazon page reveals the price of both the 8GB and the 6GB models to be Rs. 35,999. Have a look at the same in the snapshot of the Amazon product listing attached below.