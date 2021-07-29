Samsung Galaxy A52s Specifications And Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch, Spotted On Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A52s has been recently spotted on Geekbench revealing some key specifications. While there is no official launch date for the device, it is believed to resemble the Galaxy A52 4G and A52 5G smartphones that were launched earlier this year. According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available in a 128GB internal storage model. Keep reading to know more details about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications as listed on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy A52s has been listed on Geekbench as SM-A528B. The smartphone listing reveals that it will run on Android 11 based OneUI and will come with 8GB of RAM onboard. Interestingly, the smartphone is reported to house a mobile chipset codenamed 'Lahaina'. Further information suggests that the CPU is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G which maxes out at 2.4Ghz, which is an update over the Snapdragon 750G seen in Galaxy A52 5G. Besides this, the Geekbench listing also reveals a single-core score of 770 points and a multi-core score of 2,804 points.

Samsung Galaxy A52s price leaked ahead of launch

An Indian tipster has recently claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A52s might be launched soon, coming first to the European market. However, there is no timeline for the launch, neither the Indian availability known at this point in time. According to Ishan Agarwal, a tech enthusiast, the Samsung Galaxy A52s might be priced at EUR 449 for the 128Gb storage model, which roughly translates to Rs. 40,000. Enthusiasts are excited to see the design approach Samsung follows with this smartphone, as the price is quite close to Samsung's popular mid-ranger Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy A52s might be similar to A52 5G

From what is known, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is an upgraded version of the A52 and A52 5G. The Geekbench listing already suggests the smartphone to come with a batter processor. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was recently launched with a 6.5" display, built on a 20:9 aspect ratio along with 1080 x 2400 resolution. Besides, the device has a 4,500 mAh battery and comes in four colours -- black, blue, violet, and white.