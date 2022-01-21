Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Appears On TENAA Listing, Might Launch Soon; Check Probable Specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has recently been spotted on the TENAA website. The listing of the smartphone reveals and confirms a lot of specifications that were rumoured earlier.

While the internals of the smartphone might be refreshed, it looks like Samsung will stick with the design that it used on the previous versions of the device. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

Display & Performance

According to the TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a 6.46-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels. Since the Galaxy A52s 5G has an sAMOLED 120Hz display, it would be safe to speculate that the Galaxy A53 5G will also come with a similar display. Although the TENAA listing does not specify the name of the processor, it mentions the presence of an octa-core processor that has the base and top frequency of 2.0 GHz and 2.4GHz respectively. A Geekbench listing spotted in December 2021 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC.

The processor has not been seen on any other smartphone yet and it looks like Samsung will debut the processor with Galaxy A53. Another report suggested that Samsung will make different versions of the smartphone to sell in different markets around the world, as Samsung does with its flagship series. Additionally, the Exynos 1200 SoC would be a downgrade in terms of performance when compared to the predecessor, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which came with a Snapdragon 778G chipset. In addition, the new smartphone will reportedly have a 4,860 mAh battery.

Storage & Camera

The model that received TENAA certification featured 8GB of RAM and the storage models that the smartphone will come in are said to be 128GB and 256GB. Apart from the performance, the certification site also mentions details about the camera on the Samsung Galaxy A53. Just like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is said to have a total of five cameras, four on the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup will feature a 64Mp primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, and two sensors for depth perception and macro photography. Further, the front camera is said to be a 32MP shooter.