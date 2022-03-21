Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launched in India: Check price and specifications here

The Samsung galaxy A53 5G has been released in India. The smartphone features a large sAMOLED display and comes with a new Exynos chipset. It features an IP67 rating and a quad-camera setup with OIS. Those who are interested in buying the smartphone can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 by using ICICI bank credit cards. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy A53 price in India and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch sAMOLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 405 pixels per inch. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Galaxy A53 5G features an Exynos 1280 SoC which is based on a 5nm fabrication technology. The processor is paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM on two different variants. However, storage on both variants is 128GB.

To click photographs, the Galaxy A53 5G has a quad-camera setup on its rear panel. The primary camera on the smartphone is a 64MP sensor, along with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and two 5MP macro and depth sending sensors. The front camera on the smartphone is a 32MP sensor. With both the front and the rear cameras, the smartphone can record videos in up to 4K resolution. Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

For wireless connectivity, the smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.1 and supports NFC. For navigation, it features GLONASS and GALILEO. To power the smartphone for up to two days of moderate usage, it features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast-wired charging over a USB Type-C port. Apart from this, the smartphone also features an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 34,499 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 129GB of storage. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 35,999. The smartphone is available in four different colours including light Blue, Awesome Black, White and Orange.

Image: SAMSUNG