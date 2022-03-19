Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Vs Galaxy A52 5G: What Are Differences Between These Smartphones?

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy A53 5G at the Galaxy A-series event conducted on March 17, 2022. It comes as the successor to the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India last year. Looking at the new smartphone, it carries the same design as the older smartphones. However, it is the inside that Samsung has made most changes to and that will also be a deciding factor while choosing between the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A52 5G

Display

When it comes to the screen, both the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A52 5G feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, the punch-hole that houses the front camera is also common among the devices. Although there is a slight difference in the size of the bezels that are smaller on the Galaxy A53 5G, that does not concern regular users.

Processor

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with a new chipset called the Exynos 1280 SoC. It is an octa-core processor based on 5nm fabrication technology. On the other hand, the Galaxy A52 5G features the Snapdragon 750G chipset that is based on 8nm fabrication technology. From what it looks like, the new Exynos 1280 SoC will be more efficient in terms of drawing power. However, readers might have to wait for the benchmark scores to have a better idea of the real-world performance of the Exynos 1280. Both the smartphones offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera

Talking about the cameras, the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has the same setup as the older Galaxy A52 5G. Both the smartphones have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera (with OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 5MP sensors for depth sending and macro photography. On top of that, the front camera of the smartphones is also the same - a 32MP sensor. On either of the device, users will be able to shoot 4K videos in up to 30 frames per second.

Battery

While both the smartphones have stereo speakers, the new Galaxy A53 5G lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nevertheless, Samsung has improved the battery size on the Galaxy A53 5G which now features a 5,000 mAh battery as compared to the 4,500 mAh battery on the Galaxy A52 5G. It is important to note that while both the smartphones support 25W fast charging, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will not ship with a charger in its box.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs A52 5G: Price

One aspect where the Galaxy A53 5G wins is the support for up to four generations of operating system updates and up to five years of security updates. Hence, if a user is looking for a mid-tier smartphone that should last longer, they can opt for the Galaxy A53 5G. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available in India for Rs. 30,999 (6/128GB).

Although, the Galaxy A52s has a much more powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset. Hence, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G should be around or below this. However, the global pricing of Galaxy A53 5G is $449.99 which translates to Rs. 34,100, and it will be available from April 1, 2022. To conclude, both the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G are similar devices and ultimately it comes down to user preference. Stay tuned for more updates about Samsung devices and other tech news.

