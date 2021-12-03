Samsung Galaxy A73: Renders, specifications and price leaked online

Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73 have been leaked online. The renders give a clear look at the smartphone and its design. Along with the renders, other details such as the pricing and the specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone have also surfaced online. The Galaxy A73 is expected to come as a successor to the Galaxy A72 and is expected to launch soon in the Indian market.

According to a report by Zoutons citing OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy A73 price is expected to be Rs. 32,999. The design renders leaked by the publication suggest that the smartphone will come with a subtle camera bump along with a quad-camera setup on the rear. On the front, the smartphone seems to have minimal bezels on all the sides, along with a centrally located hole punch for housing the front camera. On the right edge, the smartphone has two buttons for adjusting volume and locking the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications (expected)

According to Zoutons, the Samsung Galaxy A73 might come with a 6.7" AMOLED flat display with an Infinity-O front camera cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also said to have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G which is an octa-core processor. The processor shall be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the rear panel, the smartphone will house a quad-camera setup, one of which will be a 108MP sensor.

At present, the smartphone is leaked to come in two colours, Black and Gold. Additionally, it is also leaked to feature a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. Since the Galaxy A73 is reported to come with an AMOLED display and the renders do not showcase a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, it is speculated that the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. A speaker grill and a Type-C post are visible at the bottom edge of the device. The smartphone is expected to launch in December 2021 and will be available across all leading retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and more.

Image: OnLeaks/Zoutons