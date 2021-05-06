Samsung Galaxy F22 Release Date: Price And Release Date Of The New Smartphone Revealed

Samsung Galaxy F22 is rumoured to feature a display of 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) with a resolution of 720 x 1600. Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India likely will be Rs 16,262 and the expected launch date in the country is December 31, 2021. Continue reading the article to know all about the Samsung Galaxy A22 and F22.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Release Date

It will run on the Android v11 operating system and may include a 6000 mAh battery, allowing you to play games, listen to music, watch movies, and more for longer periods of time without worrying about battery drain. It will have 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, as well as a powerful Octa-core processor (4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55).

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be released in the second half of 2021 for Rs. 13,100 and will be available in four colours, including Light Green and White. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM and run Android 11 like the Samsung Galaxy F22.

Upcoming Smartphones 2021

Here are some of the upcoming mobile phones that will be released in the year 2021:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro ( Expected Price - Rs.55,390 ) Android v11 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) 8 GB RAM 6.81 inches (17.3 cm), 515 PPI, AMOLED 120 Hz Refresh Rate Triple Primary Cameras with 50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Dual-color LED Flash Has a 20 MP Front Camera Battery capacity is 5000 mAh with Fast Charging & USB Type-C Port

Xiaomi Mi 11 ( Expected Price - Rs.65,790 ) Android v11 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) 8 GB RAM 6.81 inches (17.3 cm), 515 PPI, AMOLED 120 Hz Refresh Rate Triple Primary Cameras with 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Dual LED Flash Has a 20 MP Front Camera Battery capacity is 4600 mAh with Quick Charging 4.0 & USB Type-C Port

Vivo iQOO 7 ( Expected Price - Rs.43,090 ) Android v11 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) 8 GB RAM 6.62 inches (16.81 cm), 398 PPI, AMOLED 120 Hz Refresh Rate Triple Primary Cameras with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Dual-color LED Flash Has a 16 MP Front Camera Battery capacity is 4000 mAh with Fast Charging and USB Type-C Port



