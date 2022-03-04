Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch date announced: Check specifications here

Samsung has annoucned the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy F-series device, i.e. the Galaxy F23 5G. The smartphone is about to be launched in the coming week. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has not revealed many details about the device, except that it comes with a Snapdragon processor and has a higher refresh rate display. As seen in the official image, it looks like the smartphone will come in two colour options. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, its specifications and launch date.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch date

Samsung's Indian website has officially announced the Galaxy F23 5G launch date. The smartphone will be launched on March 8, 2022, at 12 PM noon. To retail the device, Samsung has partnered with Flipkart. Additionally, the device will also be available on the official website of Samsung. The South Korean tech giant says that the Galaxy F23 5G is capable of handling accelerated customer needs which include content streaming and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy F23 specifications

The launch date of the smartphone was announced with a few details about the smartphone. For instance, the Galaxy F23 5G will come with a panel that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. While the type of display has not been revealed yet, it is most likely that Samsung will use a high-quality AMOLED display on the device, as it does in other mid-range devices like the Galaxy M52 5G.

Another key aspect of the device is its processor. Both the Samsung's website and Flipkart's microsite for the product mentions that the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will come with Snapdragon 750G, which is an octa-core processor that supports 5G connectivity. This would be the first time a Galaxy F series smartphone will ship with a Snapdragon 750G processor. The processor will be accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU that offers a decent gaming performance. While the storage variants of the device are not declared at the moment, consumers can expect a 6GB RAM variant along with 128GB of storage. Although, there can be other variants as well.